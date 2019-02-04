Chidambaram seeks to file additional documents in INX media case

-
Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday moved the Delhi High Court, seeking to file some additional documents on record to support his pending plea for anticipatory bail in the INX Media case.
Justice Sunil Gaur, who has reserved the order on his anticipatory bail plea, asked him to go to the registry and file the documents, if required.
Chidambaram's move came after the Law Ministry informed the government that there was no legal infirmity in granting the CBI sanction to prosecute the former minister.
On January 25, the Delhi High Court reserved order on Chidambaram's bail plea in the INX Media case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The probe agencies have opposed his bail plea, saying that custodial interrogation of the former Finance Minister was necessary as he was evasive and had given false information during his questioning.
Chidambaram is on interim protection from arrest granted by the Delhi High Court.
The ED and the CBI are probing how his son Karti Chidambaram managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister.
Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28 by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. Later, he was granted bail.
Karti's chartered accountant S. Bhaskararaman was also arrested and got bail later.
--IANS
akk/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
