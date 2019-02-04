Chidambaram seeks to file additional documents in INX media case

Former on Monday moved the Delhi High Court, seeking to file some additional documents on record to support his pending plea for in the Media case.

Justice Sunil Gaur, who has reserved the order on his plea, asked him to go to the registry and file the documents, if required.

Chidambaram's move came after the informed the government that there was no legal infirmity in granting the CBI sanction to prosecute the former

On January 25, the reserved order on Chidambaram's plea in the Media case being probed by (ED) and the (CBI).

The probe agencies have opposed his bail plea, saying that custodial interrogation of the former was necessary as he was evasive and had given false information during his questioning.

Chidambaram is on interim protection from arrest granted by the

The ED and the CBI are probing how his son managed to get clearance from the (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was the

was arrested on February 28 by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to Media. Later, he was granted bail.

Karti's was also arrested and got bail later.

--IANS

akk/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)