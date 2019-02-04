Court rejects Swamy's plea in Tharoor case

A Court on Monday rejected the application of seeking to conduct the prosecution in a case against Shashi Tharoor, accused of abetment to suicide of his wife Pushkar.

also transferred the case to the sessions court, which will hear the matter on February 21.

In his plea, the has sought to assist the court and to bring on record the Police's Vigilance Report on tampering of evidence in the case, for framing of additional charges.

Tharoor's Vikas Pahwa has opposed his plea, while said that a third party should not interfere in the case as it is a criminal trial and the matter is between the Police and the accused person.

On May 14, 2018, police submitted the chargesheet against Tharoor under several sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to abetment to suicide and cruelty to wife.

Pushkar, 51, died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she alleged that Tharoor was having an affair with a Pakistani

