Chief Secretary among 16 senior officials transferred in Tripura

In a major administrative reshuffle a day after the election results were announced, the BJP government in has transferred the Chief Secretary, 11 IAS officers, two IPS officers and two Civil Service officers, officials said on Saturday.

"While campaigning for the elections, had openly expressed his anger about the functioning of some senior officials. The administrative reshuffle might be in line with the Chief Minister's discontent," said a senior refusing to disclose his identity.

"In a major decision, the government has transferred Lalit Kumar Gupta, an upright 1987 batch IAS officer, and posted him as (DG) of SIPARD ( and Rural Development). would hold the interim charge of Chief Secretary," the added.

"Though the posts of and DG, SIPARD are equivalent, but it's kind of a demotion of Lalit Kumar Gupta," he added.

The said that the (EC) had transferred some IPS and IAS officers during the elections. "Some of those officers were either reinstated or posted elsewhere in Friday night reshuffle," he said.

In the administrative shake-up, has been reinstated as of Police (Law Order), while of Police (Crime) Puneet Rastogi has been relieved from the charge of IGP (Law and Order).

Four District Magistrates and Collectors, a Sub-Divisional Magistrate, several other senior officers were also transferred.

Mahatme Sandeep Namdeo, whom the EC removed as of West parliamentary constituency, has been reinstated as of West Tripura District

"During the elections, the EC had appointed and as the of West Tripura and district respectively. The two IAS officers have been transferred as - and respectively," the official added.

--IANS

sc/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)