Tribunal stays EC suspension of Karnataka IAS officer

The Bengaluru Bench of the (CAT) on Thursday stayed the suspension of by the (EC) for inspecting the helicopter of Modi at Sambalpur in Odisha on April 16 as an election observer.

"The suspension order issued by the cannot, on the face of it, lie. It is hereby stayed. Applicant will be eligible to re-join his former position under the government of without any further about it," said Tribunal Member in the order.

--IANS

fb/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)