Kanhaiya Kumar raises Rs 70 lakh through crowd funding, Atishi Rs 61.7 lakh

Tribunal stays EC suspension of Karnataka IAS officer

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The Bengaluru Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Thursday stayed the suspension of Karnataka cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin by the Election Commission (EC) for inspecting the helicopter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sambalpur in Odisha on April 16 as an election observer.

"The suspension order issued by the Election Commission cannot, on the face of it, lie. It is hereby stayed. Applicant will be eligible to re-join his former position under the government of Karnataka without any further ado about it," said Tribunal Member K.B. Suresh in the order.

First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 21:32 IST

