NGT: Pollution panels to inspect banquet halls in west Delhi

The recently ordered a joint inspection of banquet halls in west by Board (CPCB) and Committee (DPCC) on various clearances.

A plea was filed in the tribunal alleging that the banquet halls have not been granted requisite permissions, and that they were carrying out operations violating urban development guidelines.

A bench headed by NGT Justice asked CPCB and DPCC to jointly inspect the banquet and marriage halls in Punjabi Bagh and a file a report before the tribunal.

The tribunal said: "According to the CPCB report, there is no parking arrangement and there are illegal borewells. DPCC has not dealt with these aspects except stating that a letter is being issued for disconnection of illegal borewells. About parking arrangement, nothing has been mentioned."

In January 2019, the tribunal had sought an action taken report in the matter from a joint committee comprising CPCB, DPCC, Punjabi and the North Municipal Corporation. The report was submitted in February 2019.

"Only eight banquet halls were inspected, though there are many others in the area. They could not produce building plans/maps. None of them has authorized a parking arrangement. All had borewells," said the tribunal, observing the lackadaisical approach adopted by authorities-concerned.

Another report was filed by DPCC on May 17 stating that three of the banquet halls were operating without any formal authorization about their operations. The tribunal was not content with the reports placed before it by the agencies concerned.

It noted that the banquet halls were located on the road. "The question of distance to be required from the road as per Master Plan or other regulations needs to be looked into. "The DPCC also has not taken a stand about other similar banquet halls in the area. Compensation has not been assessed according to the extent of violation period and financial capacity", observed the tribunal.

The tribunal has listed the matter for further hearing on July 8.

