Four new Supreme Court judges sworn in

Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Four new judges of the Supreme Court were on Friday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

With the swearing in of Justices B.R. Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and A.S. Bopanna, the number of judges in the apex court now stands at 31, the full sanctioned strength of the top court.

Chief Justice Gogoi also attained the rare feat of overseeing the appointment of 10 Supreme Court judges.

Gogoi was sworn in as Chief Justice on October 3, 2018, he would retire on November 17.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 11:32 IST

