Child trapped in Punjab borewell for over 110 hours retrieved

Rescuers of the (NDRF) on Tuesday morning retrieved a two-year-old boy who had been trapped in a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell in a village in Punjab's district since June 6.

There is no official confirmation about the health of the child,

Special teams had worked day and night in a tunnel that was dug parallel to the abandoned borewell.

The newly-laid 36-inch-diameter parallel shaft was used to make passage to the child, who was stuck at a depth of 110 feet in the borewell that has a nine-inch diameter.

A team of doctors and ambulances were stationed at the spot to provide emergency aid to the victim, who turned three on Monday.

The rescued child is being taken to a nearby hospital to avoid the risk of infection.

