Child trapped in Punjab borewell for over 110 hours retrieved

-
ALSO READ
Rescuers close to child trapped in Punjab borewell for 76 hours
Rescue operation on to recover child from Punjab borewell
Tension over delay in retrieving child from borewell in Punjab
Infant trapped in Punjab borewell for over 40 hours
Operation resumes for child trapped in Punjab borewell
-
Rescuers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday morning retrieved a two-year-old boy who had been trapped in a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell in a village in Punjab's Sangrur district since June 6.
There is no official confirmation about the health of the child, Fatehveer Singh.
Special teams had worked day and night in a tunnel that was dug parallel to the abandoned borewell.
The newly-laid 36-inch-diameter parallel shaft was used to make passage to the child, who was stuck at a depth of 110 feet in the borewell that has a nine-inch diameter.
A team of doctors and ambulances were stationed at the spot to provide emergency aid to the victim, who turned three on Monday.
The rescued child is being taken to a nearby hospital to avoid the risk of infection.
--IANS
vg/vin
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU