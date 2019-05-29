China military to replace Windows with custom OS

In the thick of trade tensions between the US and China, Chinese officials have decided to develop a custom (OS) that will replace Windows on computers used by the to avoid hacking risks.

The decision, while not been made through the government's normal press channels, was reported this month by Canada-based military magazine that said that officials would not jump from Windows to but instead develop a custom OS, reported on Tuesday.

Owing to the Snowden, Shadow Brokers and Vault7 leak cases, fears the hefty arsenal of hacking tools which are with the US and could get into anything from smart TVs to servers and from routers to common such as Windows and Mac.

The plans to adopt a "security by obscurity" approach and run a custom OS that would make it harder for foreign threats -- mainly the US -- to spy on operations.

The task of developing the new OS would fall to a new "Internet Security Information Leadership Group" that would answer directly to the of the Communist Party of (CPC), the report said.

In the late 90s, also developed a custom for use inside the country, called "Red Star" OS, which is still alive, but it never became the "only" OS for government agencies that continued to use Windows, Mac and in parallel.

China's decision comes after US decided to scrutinize trade relations between the two countries due to security concerns.

On May 15, Trump effectively banned Chinese tech major with a national security order following which Qualcomm, along with Google, Microsoft, and ARM, put restrictions on businesses with

--IANS

rp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)