Microsoft to officially kill Windows phones

Tech giant has asked its users to switch to an or device as it announced the end of support for Mobile.

In an "End of Support" page, the company told users that Mobile will stop receiving new security updates after December 10.

"With the Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported or device. statement to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more, compels us to support our Mobile apps on those platforms and devices," the company wrote in the support page late on Friday.

According to Microsoft, its is no longer in direct competition with Amazon's Alexa and Google's

" needs to be that skill for anybody who's a 365 subscriber. You should be able to use it on Assistant, you should be able to use it on Alexa, just like how you use our apps on and iOS, so that's at least how we want to think about where it'll go," CEO, was quoted as saying in the support page.

Back in 2017, the (NYPD) reportedly scrapped as many as 36,000 Windows phones and replaced them with iPhones after previous acknowledgment that Microsoft mobile support would be ending.

--IANS

ksc/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)