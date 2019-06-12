China's ex-envoy to Pakistan is its new ambassador to India

has appointed its former to Pakistan as India's after his predecessor was promoted as

A seasoned diplomat, Sun currently heads the of the and has worked closely with India's when he was India's to

India's to met Sun, who is a expert, and congratulated him for the new job.

"Congratulations to His Excellency Sun Weidong, who has been appointed as the new of the People's Republic of to (I) had the opportunity to welcome him home recently in and wish him all the best for his important mission," Misri said in a tweet.

--IANS

gsh/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)