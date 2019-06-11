JUST IN
Turkey slams US resolution on Ankara's purchase of S-400

IANS  |  Ankara 

Turkey on Tuesday slammed a resolution approved by the US House of Representatives that condemned Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.

The bill passed by the US Congress does not comply with the rooted amity and alliance relations of Ankara and Washington, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.

"It's impossible to accept such 'unfair and unfounded' claims over Turkey's foreign policy and judicial system," the statement added.

The US House of Representatives on Monday passed a resolution which expressed concern over Turkey's decision to purchase Russian S-400 missile systems and called on Ankara to cancel its procurement.

Relations between the two NATO members have been strained in recent months and Ankara will start receiving the advanced Russian surface-to-air missile system in July.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated that his country's procurement of the Russian S-400 air defence systems is a national security deal, criticizing the US for halting the F-35 jets deliveries.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 19:28 IST

