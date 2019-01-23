Chinese-Australian writer goes 'missing' in China

The says it is investigating reports about a Chinese-Australian who has gone missing in China, prompting concerns that he may have been detained in his native country.

Yang Hengjun, a former employee of China's who later gained Australian citizenship and became a prominent and outspoken online political commentator, has not been heard from since travelling from to last week, ABC News reported.

His friends, including academic Feng Chongyi, said that Yang was travelling with his wife, Chinese national Yuan Rui Juan, and child.

Feng said that he feared that Yang had been detained while in and later taken to Chinese officials have not yet commented.

The said it was "seeking information about an Australian citizen who has been reported missing in China".

A from Yang's wife appeared to show she was in Beijing, ABC News said.

Yang, an Australian citizen who now lives in the US, has a sizeable following online and has been critical of China's Previously also, he was briefly unreachable on a trip to in 2011, prompting fears he was missing. He later attributed the episode to a "misunderstanding".

Yang rose to prominence in Australia's Chinese community by penning an open letter in 2008 cautioning against nationalistic displays by Chinese during the Olympic torch relay, saying they could incite racial tensions.

Friends raised the prospect of Yang's case following China's detention of two Canadian citizens -- and -- in recent weeks.

has previously expressed concern over the arrests of the Canadians.

has denied the detention of the two men is tied to Canada's arrest of Huawei's but many analysts believe it is a tit-for-tat move.

