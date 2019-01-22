Imran Khan meets Qatari Emir in Doha

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani here on Tuesday, the second and last day of his visit to the conuntry.
The two sides discussed joint investments, energy, food security and military cooperation, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported. They exchanged viewpoints on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.
A formal welcoming ceremony was held in honour of Khan at Amiri Diwan in Doha.
According to the Pakistani media, Khan also discussed the reduction in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) prices and its supplies on delayed payments under the existing 15-year supply contract.
The provision of job opportunities for Pakistani youth in Qatar was also discussed.
The Pakistani leader also held meeting with his Qatari counterpart Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani. Khan, leading a high-profile delegation, arrived in Qatar on Monday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Qatari Emir.
Besides meetings with the country's leadership, Khan was also expected to meet the business and investment community of Qatar and address the Pakistani community in the country.
