Imran Khan meets Qatari Emir in Doha

Pakistan's met Qatari Sheikh here on Tuesday, the second and last day of his visit to the conuntry.

The two sides discussed joint investments, energy, and military cooperation, News Agency (QNA) reported. They exchanged viewpoints on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

A formal welcoming ceremony was held in honour of Khan at in

According to the Pakistani media, Khan also discussed the reduction in (LNG) prices and its supplies on delayed payments under the existing 15-year supply contract.

The provision of job opportunities for Pakistani youth in was also discussed.

The Pakistani leader also held meeting with his Qatari counterpart Khalifa Al Thani. Khan, leading a high-profile delegation, arrived in on Monday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Qatari

Besides meetings with the country's leadership, Khan was also expected to meet the business and investment community of Qatar and address the Pakistani community in the country.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)