Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Russia

Chinese Jinping arrived in on Wednesday for a state visit.

is expected to join Russian in reviewing the achievements and experience in the development of the bilateral relationship over the past seven decades and charting the course for its future development, reported.

The two leaders are also expected to sign or witness the signing of important cooperation documents and attend a gathering celebrating

"We have the confidence and capability to bring our relations to a new era of greater development at a higher level, based on our experience and achievements of the past 70 years," said in an interview to Russia's news agency and newspaper on the eve of the visit.

During his stay in Russia, Xi will also attend the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He will address a plenary session to expound China's ideas on sustainable development and call for concerted efforts to safeguard multilateralism and improve global governance for the common development and prosperity of the world.

Xi's visit to Russia, the eighth since 2013 when he was elected Chinese President, comes as the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is at its best in history, according to

Xi and Putin, maintaining close friendship, have met nearly 30 times on bilateral and multilateral occasions since 2013.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)