India, Pakistan must start new chapter: Mirwaiz Umar

Senior Farooq on Wednesday urged and to start "a new chapter" and told the that the issue needed "a peaceful and political solution".

Delivering the Eid sermon at the historic in the old city's Nowhatta area here, said: "We want to remind the new political dispensation in that the issue is a reality which cannot be wisher away.

"It needs a We are ready to extend a helping hand and support a peaceful dialogue between the two countries," he said.

"We demand that the present military approach against our youth be stopped.

"I pray that today's Eid, being celebrated in the entire sub-continent, should bring the message of peace, friendship, well being and prosperity for the people of India, and

"We pray that the people of and start a new chapter today, forgetting the bitterness and mistrust of the past.

"The people of and their leadership wants that we should become a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

"We demand and expect that all the CBMs like Srinagar-Muzaffarabad trade, people-to-people contacts which have been put on hold are restored. We don't expect these CBMs to be restored only between the two parts of Kashmir but want such CBMs to be announced between India and Pakistan as well."

--IANS

sq/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)