Trump, May hail great US-UK ties amid protests

and had the "greatest alliance the world has ever known" said US at a joint news conference with outgoing British Theresa May, here on Tuesday.

The press conference followed talks between and May at 10 Downing Street. May said they had a "great relationship" that they should "build on", the reported.

Amid the Trump-May talks, protesters gathered in central to voice their opposition to the US President's visit. Opposition urged the US to "think on about peace" as he addressed protesters in Westminster.

Earlier during a breakfast meeting at Palace, said he believed there was scope for further expansion of trade between the US and the UK and urged May to "stick around" to let the two countries have a "very, very substantial trade deal".

"I think we will have a very, very substantial trade deal," he told May. "This is something you want to do and my folks want to do," he added. "Stick around. Let's do this deal."

May said there were "huge opportunities" for Britain and the US to work together. "It is a great partnership, but I think a partnership we can take even further," she told the US President, adding, "Of course, that is with a good bilateral trade deal."

At an another visit-related event, a meeting of five British and five American firms, senior ministers and officials was held to boost trade links.

Trump was also set to hold talks with Conservative leadership hopeful Michael Gove, reports said.

Meanwhile, protesters voiced their opposition to Trump's visit. Demonstrations were also planned in Birmingham, Stoke, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Chester, Leicester, and

The police said more than 3,000 officers were deployed for the President's visit.

Corbyn, who boycotted the state dinner, was joined at the rally by members of other political parties, including the and the Stating that he didn't refuse to meet Trump, Corbyn said, "I want to have a dialogue."

Corbyn criticised the US President's attack on of "I am proud that our city has a Muslim Mayor, that we can chase down Islamophobia, anti-semitism, any form of racism within our society," Corbyn said.

Khan defended his party Corbyn's decision to boycott the state dinner at the palace. The said he felt he and Corbyn shared the view that a "close relationship" with the US was important, but "what shouldn't happen is a state banquet and a state visit with the red carpet rolled out. I think it's inappropriate."

Those visits should be reserved for leaders who had done something and deserved that, he said and added, "It sends the wrong message to be seen to condone some of the things this President has said and done."

On Monday, Trump was welcomed by and had lunch at with senior royals. He also visited and had tea at Clarence House with the of and the Duchess of Cornwall. He had also attended a state banquet at

The US President's visit coincides with the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which the Queen, Trump and other heads of state will attend at on Wednesday.

--IANS

soni/pcj

