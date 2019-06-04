Tens of thousands of people gathered in on Tuesday to mark

Hundreds of people were killed on June 4, 1989, as People's cracked down in and around on pro-democracy protesters who for weeks had gathered there to call for greater democracy as well as political and social reforms.

Tens of thousands of people, holding candles and raising slogans, gathered in Hong Kong's to mark the anniversary of the crackdown, the reported. Protesters also included some from the Chinese mainland.

and are the only places in where people can commemorate the activists killed in 1989. Everywhere else in China, the authorities banned even oblique references to the crackdown. Hundreds of security personnel and policemen monitored the square in

"It's very important that people continue to remember the June 4 tragedy," said Richard Tsoi, of the in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of "And don't let the Chinese authority try to erase the memory for the whole nation," Tsoi said.

In Taipei, a massive inflatable version of the iconic "Tank Man", who defied the military as they entered Tiananmen Square, had been on display for several weeks.

On Monday, called on to "face up to historical mistakes and apologise as soon as possible for the crackdown".

Activists were scheduled to hold a rally in on Tuesday. and representatives of dozens of human rights groups, including Amnesty International, are expected to attend.

US said on Monday the massacre still stirred the conscience "of freedom-loving people around the world". "We salute the heroes of the Chinese people who bravely stood up 30 years ago in to demand their rights," he said, urging the to make a "full, public accounting" of the incident.

never said how many people died in the crackdown, but hundreds were believed to have been killed. The events of June 4 have been wiped from the history books in China and any discussion of the crackdown is strictly censored and controlled.

On Monday, Chinese said the massacre had been a "vaccination" against future "political turmoil" in the country.

China has always defended the crackdown. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in on Sunday, Chinese described the Tiananmen protests as "political turmoil that the central government needed to quell".

