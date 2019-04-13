UN condemns attack in Pakistan's Quetta

JUST IN
IANS  |  United Nations 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack in Pakistan's southwest city of Quetta, a UN spokesman said.

Guterres was shocked and he strongly condemned this cowardly act and extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, Xinhua quoted Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General as saying on Friday.

The UN expressed its full solidarity with the government of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism, he added.

Earlier in the day, at least 20 people were killed and over 40 others were injured in a blast that hit an open-air market in Quetta. No terror outfit or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 03:52 IST

