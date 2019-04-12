Jet union seeks FIR against Goyal, CEO Dube, SBI Chief

-
Annoyed over non-payment of their salaries, the employees association of Jet Airways on Friday asked the Mumbai Police to register a case against its founder and former Chairman Naresh Goyal, CEO Vinay Dube and SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.
The All India Jet Airways Officers & Staff Association in its letter said: "We call upon you to register offence under cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and other offences against the Chairman, the CEO, the representative of the State Bank of India (Bankers) as per specific provisions of Section 405 and 409 and other related Sections including 420 of IPC."
The Association urged the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter on an urgent basis and said that the Jet Airways staff will be forced to express its solidarity through constitutional means including "calling for a strike under the provisions of Industrial Disputes Act".
--IANS
