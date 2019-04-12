Jet union seeks FIR against Goyal, CEO Dube, SBI Chief

Annoyed over non-payment of their salaries, the employees association of Airways on Friday asked the to register a case against its founder and former Naresh Goyal, and

The All India Airways Officers & Staff Association in its letter said: "We call upon you to register offence under cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and other offences against the Chairman, the CEO, of the (Bankers) as per specific provisions of Section 405 and 409 and other related Sections including 420 of IPC."

The Association urged the to investigate the matter on an urgent basis and said that the Airways staff will be forced to express its solidarity through constitutional means including "calling for a strike under the provisions of Industrial Disputes Act".

