CISF tableau to appear at R-Day parade after 11 years

-
ALSO READ
All CAPF contingents except one out of Republic Day parade this time
15th Fin Commission office gets CISF security cover
Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade on Wednesday, traffic restrictions to be in place
40 students leave for BSF-sponsored 'Bharat Darshan' tour, to witness R-Day parade in Delhi
IAF's An-32 to fly with biofuel at Republic Day flypast
-
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will showcase its tableau at the forthcoming Republic Day parade on January 26 after a gap of 11 years, an official said on Tuesday.
"The tableau is a reflection of the aspirations, commitment and dedication of the CISF towards its mandate and showcases the various domains of its professional conduct," CISF spokesperson Hemendra Singh told IANS.
He said the front portion of the tableau depicts the CISF security cover to the "Samadhi" of Mahatma Gandhi and the middle portion shows the force providing security to various government installations like petrochemical and nuclear power plants.
The tableau would also showcase the CISF personnel doing checking and frisking.
The next portion, Singh said, shows the paramilitary force's security to Kishanganga Hydro Electric Project in the hilly terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, Red Fort, space installation and Indian airports.
The official said the presence of female soldier at the tableau with outstretched hands would highlight the fact that the CISF has the largest percentage of women personnel among all the paramilitary forces.
"The live elements in different uniforms highlight the diverse areas of CISF functioning. The CISF canine squad would be seen as walking element alongside the tableau," he added.
--IANS
rak/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU