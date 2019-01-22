CISF tableau to appear at R-Day parade after 11 years

The (CISF) will showcase its tableau at the forthcoming parade on January 26 after a gap of 11 years, an said on Tuesday.

"The tableau is a reflection of the aspirations, commitment and dedication of the CISF towards its mandate and showcases the various domains of its professional conduct," CISF told IANS.

He said the front portion of the tableau depicts the CISF security cover to the "Samadhi" of and the middle portion shows the force providing security to various installations like petrochemical and nuclear power plants.

The tableau would also showcase the CISF personnel doing checking and frisking.

The next portion, Singh said, shows the paramilitary force's security to Kishanganga Hydro Electric Project in the hilly terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, Red Fort, space installation and Indian airports.

The said the presence of female soldier at the tableau with outstretched hands would highlight the fact that the CISF has the largest percentage of women personnel among all the paramilitary forces.

"The live elements in different uniforms highlight the diverse areas of CISF functioning. The CISF canine squad would be seen as walking element alongside the tableau," he added.

