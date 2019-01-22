Attari gets bigger Viewers' Gallery for Retreat ceremony

Almost like a mini-stadium with a capacity to accommodate 15,000 people daily, the new "Viewers' Gallery" at the joint check post (JCP) was formally inaugurated on Tuesday.

inaugurated the newly-constructed "Viewers' Gallery" to facilitate the thousands of spectators who come to witness the "Retreat Ceremony" parade here.

The new gallery will increase the sitting capacity from 3,000 to 15,000. Three ultra-modern giant LED screens have also been installed along with other improved facilities at the JCP.

Visitors from all across the country and other parts of the world converge at the JCP every evening to witness the Retreat ceremony which has an energetic and patriotic flavour to it.

The foundation stone of the gallery was laid by the on March 22, 2015.

The ceremony is conducted jointly by (BSF) troopers, including women personnel, on the Attari side (in India) and Rangers on the Wagah side (in Pakistan) every evening before sunset.

The ceremony marks the official closing of the border gates of both countries for the night.

Attari is around 30 kilometres from

--IANS

js/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)