Citizenship Bill vital: Amit Shah

Shah on Sunday said that the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was "very necessary" and added that the government was working on building a consensus with stakeholders in the northeast.

Addressing the media here, Shah also said that the government had brought the bill after much thought and was holding consultations with various people to address the opposition to the issue.

"There are two sides of a coin. There are decisions that some like and some don't... The fate of huge number of refugees can't be kept hanging in the balance and we are firm on it," he said.

Asked what would be the BJP's stand if suggestions come to withdraw the Bill as it has created unrest in the entire northeast, Shah said: " is holding discussions with Discussion with some parties have already taken place. If consensus emerges, we will definitely move ahead but the Citizenship Bill is highly necessary for the country."

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, and who entered before December 31, 2014.

and civic groups in the northeast say if this is implemented, "outsiders" will overwhelm the local population.

The was also committed to build a grand temple in Ayodhya.

"The BJP wants the Temple should be built at the same place in Ayodhya where Lord was born. Our stand is clear. There is no confusion."

Asking opposition parties not to create obstacles in the construction of Ram temple, he told them to clear their stand on the issue.

