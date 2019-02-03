Unity of like-minded parties must for Lok Sabha battle: Rahul

Unity of "like-minded parties" was a must to defeat the in the election, declared on Sunday.

"Unity of all like-minded parties is a must. We have to move together to defeat the BJP-led NDA," Gandhi told a Jan Aakansha rally here. This was the first time in many years that the organised a rally in on its own.

The again pledged to cancel farmers' loans if his party came to power after the elections.

"The Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh, and have waived farmers' loans as promised," he said.

"If a Congress-led government comes to power in Delhi, farm loans will be waived across the country."

He also pledged to provide the status of central university.

Gandhi was at his aggressive best at the rally, also attended by leaders of Congress allies including the RJD, and said his party will play on the front foot, not on the back foot.

He expressed confidence that the Congress and its allies would win the polls.

Gandhi took on Narendra Modi, demanding to know what he had done in the last five years to ensure employment for the youth of

"Thanks to your empty promises, is now the centre of unemployment."

Gandhi added that if the Congress formed a government in New Delhi, it will guarantee minimum income to every poor person.

"We will deposit money in the of every poor in the country."

Gandhi again called Modi a "chor" (thief) over the Rafale deal.

