If gatbandhan makes govt, we'll have new PM each day: Amit Shah

Poking fun at the Opposition's 'mahagathbandhan,' BJP Shah on Wednesday said if the alliance succeeded in forming the government, there will be a different on each day of the week with the country going on leave on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering here, Shah said: "If the makes the government then we will have different Prime Ministers on each day like Monday it will be Bhenji (Mayawati), on Tuesday Akhilesh, for Wednesday Mamata Didi will take charge, on Thursday it is going to be Sharad Pawar, on Friday Deve Gowda will become the PM and on Saturday will be the PM. On Sunday the country will be on leave."

Sharpening his attack on the opposition's alliance he said, "For us '4B' means 'Badhta Bharat', 'Banata Bharat' whereas for them '4B' is 'Bua', 'Babua', 'Bhai' and Behen.' This gathbandhan being formed against BJP is an alliance of crime, corruption and selfish This is basically done to stop our popularity amongst people."

Elaborating that the functioning of the government and the law and order in the state has improved, the BJP added, "Before we came into power there was no law and order here, but today there is. This government under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi in the state is going to progress further."

He also asserted that the party was committed to building the at the Ram Janmabhoomi spot.

Motivating his party workers Shah said, "We started the campaign for 2014 from and the first meeting with booth for the 2019 elections also happened here today.

