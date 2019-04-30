JUST IN
CJI bench refuses to hear plea accusing Bhushan in Gogoi case

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday refused to entertain a public interest litigation which claimed that noted advocate Prashant Bhushan had "admitted" that he was behind the sexual harassment allegation against the CJI.

When advocate M.L. Sharma metioned before CJI Gogoi that Bhushan has "admitted" his involvement in the case, Chief Justice Gogoi said: "Mention before some other bench, not this bench."

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 11:36 IST

