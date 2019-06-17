Cloud firm Infor announces new India Business Unit

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan launches first official 'moonsighting' website
Withdraw citizenship bill: CPI to govt
Indian textile firms face higher trade barriers in EU, US: Govt
Children belonging to disadvantaged background have lower levels of physical activity
Bangladesh denies stopping visas to Pakistanis
-
Aiming to tap newer growth opportunities, business Cloud software firm Infor on Monday announced a new India Business Unit (IBU) as a separate region that comprises India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
The company also named Ranga Pothula as Managing Director and General Manager for the IBU to drive the next phase of growth in the region.
"India has long been a strategic market for Infor -- one that is instrumental to the growth of our overall business. With an IPO in the cards, India and other regions need to fire on all cylinders," Charles Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Infor, said in a statement.
"The new IBU is Infor's strategic response to the immense market opportunities afforded by digital technologies such as Cloud, mobility, artificial intelligence and IoT in accelerating innovation across public and private sectors in India," he added.
India is the company's top two largest locations in the world with over 3,000 people in the region.
"As digital transformation continues to sweep enterprise and SME businesses in India and beyond, Infor is well-positioned to deliver mission-critical business software in the Cloud," said Pothula.
Infor has 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries.
--IANS
ksc/na
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU