CLP, Akshay Patra to build mid-day meal kitchen

CLP India, one of the largest foreign investors in the power sector, on Monday signed a MoU with The Patra Foundation (TAPF) to set up a centralised Kitchen in to provide mid-day meals to 20,000 children daily.

The kitchen will come up in district in line with government's Mid-Day Meal Scheme aimed at enhancing enrolment and retention in government schools while also focussing on improving nutritional levels among children.

The kitchen, expected to be constructed in Nawabpet by August, will serve students of identified schools and 'anganwadis' in Ammapur, Muthyalampalle, Varna, Perur and other areas of the district.

Under the agreement, CLP will fund the design and construction of the kitchen whereas TAPF will be responsible for day-to-day operations.

"The kitchen in Mahbubnagar will be our second venture with TAPF. We have partnered for provision of 5,000 meals a day for more than two years in Hubli, Karnataka," said Priyesh Modi, Head, Corporate Social Responsibility,

"Such partnerships play a crucial role in ensuring the sustainability that is integral to our endeavour," said Sundeep Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, The

