Xiaomi undisputed smartphone leader in India

With a market share of 27 per cent, Chinese took a clear lead over which had 22 per cent share in the Indian shipments in the fourth quarter of 2018, said on Friday.

also dominated CY2018 with a market share of 28 per cent while grabbed 24 per cent share in the same period as India's overall shipments grew 10 per cent.

" is the second largest market in the world after It has just surpassed 430 million smartphone users. However, this accounts for just 45 per cent of the potential total addressable market for smartphones; is underpenetrated relative to many other markets," Karn Chauhan, at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.

"This was one of the key reasons for its growth in 2018 where not only new users shifted towards but there was a healthy upgrade within price tiers, especially from entry-level to the mid-tier segment," added Chauhan.

Among other top smartphone players in the fourth quarter of 2018 was Vivo, with nine per cent market share, new with a close eight per cent share and OPPO with seven per cent share.

"We saw key players gaining share while smaller brands exited the market as competition intensified. However, this doesn't mean there is no room for new players. Realme, which started operations in Q2 2018, entered the top five brands in 4Q 2018, reaching more than four million users faster than any other brand," said Anshika Jain, at

"Going forward, we expect brands to consolidate their positions by driving multi-channel and aggressive product strategies in a bid to target users beyond Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities," Jain added.

Overall, the mobile phone shipments crossed million units for the first time, with capturing almost 44 per cent of the total volume in 2018.

--IANS

ksc/na/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)