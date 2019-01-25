Chidambaram's custody necessary in INX case: CBI, ED tell HC

The (CBI) and the (ED) on Friday told the that custodial interrogation of former Finance is required in the Media cases.

Justice reserved the order on former Finance Minister's anticipatory bail plea after Chidambaram and the probe agencies concluded the arguments.

told the bench that custodial interrogation of Chidambaram was necessary as he was evasive and had given false information during questioning.

The ED and the CBI have opposed the anticipatory bail plea of Chidambaram.

Chidambaram's and senior Kapil Sibal said that there was no evidence against his client. He also apprised the court that investigation was almost over and sanction had been obtained by the to prosecute Chidambaram in the case.

However, Mehta countered that the investigation was still going on and there was sufficient evidence against the accused.

Mehta told the court that Chidambaram was not disclosing the material ought to be in his knowledge and the agencies required his custodial interrogation which will be qualitatively different.

He also said that the agencies want to exercise their statutory rights for arresting the former and seek his custodial interrogation.

Chidambaram's said that FIR contains neither his name nor any allegations against him. The also told the court that there was nothing on record to show that the former was evasive in his reply.

Sibal said that Chidambaram was called for questioning by the CBI only once in June 2018 while in the money laundering case probed by ED he joined the investigation whenever required.

"All evidence in this case appears to be documentary in nature, which is already in the possession of probe agencies. Further, the said documentary evidence is largely in the form of files of the Ministry of Finance, which are currently in safe and secure possession of the government of the day," Chidambaram said in his plea filed through counsel

Chidambaram is on interim protection from arrest granted by the

The court was hearing the plea from Chidambaram who sought protection from arrest from ED and CBI.

The ED and the CBI are probing how his son managed to get clearance from the (FIPB).

Karti was arrested on February 28 by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to Media in 2007 when his father was the Later, he was granted bail.

Karti's Chartered Accountant was also arrested and he got bail later.

The agencies reiterated that the probe so far showed that for the FIPB approval, Media directors Peter and met Chidambaram and the Minister asked them to meet his son and thereafter transaction of money took place in the companies which were directly or indirectly controlled by Karti.

