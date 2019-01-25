HAL taps wind to power its Bengaluru facilities

State-run (HAL) on Friday said it has opened a plant in Karnataka's northwestern district to power its facilities in

"The power generated from the plant will cater to about 25 per cent consumption at Bengaluru-based divisions of HAL," the and defence said in a statement here.

The 8.4 mega watt (MW) power plant was opened by HAL's on Wednesday near Ilkal town in district, about 480 km northwest of

The Rs 59-crore plant comprises four wind turbines, set up along with Pune-based

The plant has the potential to generate about 260 lakh units of energy per annum with an estimated annual savings of Rs 18 crore to the company in its power consumption, HAL said.

"Through the green initiative, HAL would reduce its carbon footprint by about 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year," said Madhavan.

The company aims to increase its share of in total energy consumption, he added.

The company in 2016 set up a 6.3 MW wind plant in district, about 270 km northwest from here, at a cost of Rs 44 crore.

In addition to this, there is a 3.5 MW solar power plant at located in the heart of the city.

"Together, the plants will meet about 50 per cent of of Bengaluru-based divisions of HAL," the statement added.

