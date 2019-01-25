HAL taps wind to power its Bengaluru facilities

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday said it has opened a wind energy plant in Karnataka's northwestern Bagalkot district to power its facilities in Bengaluru.
"The power generated from the plant will cater to about 25 per cent energy consumption at Bengaluru-based divisions of HAL," the city-based aerospace and defence major said in a statement here.
The 8.4 mega watt (MW) wind energy power plant was opened by HAL's Chairman and Managing Director R. Madhavan on Wednesday near Ilkal town in Bagalkot district, about 480 km northwest of Bengaluru.
The Rs 59-crore plant comprises four wind turbines, set up along with Pune-based wind turbine supplier Suzlon Energy Ltd.
The plant has the potential to generate about 260 lakh units of energy per annum with an estimated annual savings of Rs 18 crore to the company in its power consumption, HAL said.
"Through the green initiative, HAL would reduce its carbon footprint by about 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year," said Madhavan.
The company aims to increase its share of renewable energy in total energy consumption, he added.
The company in 2016 set up a 6.3 MW wind plant in Davangere district, about 270 km northwest from here, at a cost of Rs 44 crore.
In addition to this, there is a 3.5 MW solar power plant at HAL Airport located in the heart of the city.
"Together, the renewable energy plants will meet about 50 per cent of electricity consumption of Bengaluru-based divisions of HAL," the statement added.
