Cold weather continues in Bengaluru, fog disrupts flights

Cold nights with dropping to a low of 11 degrees Celsius continued in Bengaluru, with fog during early hours disrupting at least 50 flights, officials said on Saturday.

"The maximum in the city over the last 24 hours was 29 degrees Celsius. Fog and mist was common during early morning hours in most areas," the weather bulletin issued at 2 p.m. by the (IMD) said.

While the minimum in Bengaluru city was about 14 degrees Celsius, the recording at the (KIAL) on the outskirts stood at about 11 degrees Celsius.

Due to the fog, as many as 40 flights -- 28 departures and 12 arrivals -- were delayed, a statement from the (BIAL) said.

"A total of 10 flights were diverted to Chennai, and Hyderabad," it said.

Fight operations were suspended at the airport from 7.04 a.m. to 8.51 a.m. owing to low visibility due to fog, the statement added.

--IANS

