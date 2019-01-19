Heavy snowfall in Kashmir Valley

Heavy snowfall occurred in the Valley on Saturday, with the office forecasting more in store for the next three days.

"A western disturbance (WD) is presently active over the state under whose influence moderate to heavy snowfall is likely to occur in the valley till January 23 after which the intensity of the WD will start decreasing," a said here.

have set up helplines to help prevent any untoward incident due to the heavy snowfall.

While the nightlong cloud cover increased minimum temperatures throughout the valley on Saturday, the maximum temperatures are expected to drop further, the said.

recorded minus 2.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.4 and Gulmarg minus 7.0 as the minimum temperatures.

Leh town had minus 9.2 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 18.9 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city recorded 8.3 degrees Celsius, Katra 9.1, Batote 3.9, Bannihal 2.3 and Bhaderwah 1.3 as the minimum temperatures.

