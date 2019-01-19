Cold Saturday morning in Delhi

It was a cold Saturday morning in with the minimum temperature recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the office said.

Contrary to forecasts, the visibility in the national capital improved as fog cleared up the sky - giving 400 metres of clear view at Palam and Safdarjung, against Friday's dense fog cover causing visibility to remain at zero for a few hours.

Despite less fog on Saturday, at least 10 trains were running late by four to six hours.

"There was shallow fog in the morning with the minimum temperature going a notch below the season's normal. Throughout the day, we will see a partly cloudy sky but haze or smoke will take over after the sun sets," an (IMD) said.

The maximum on Saturday is expected to hover around at 21.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's normal.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in will remain between 21-22 degrees until January 21 when light rainfall is likely to occur.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m., was recorded at 100 per cent - a highly unfavourable condition for the pollutants to disperse as records 'very poor' air on Saturday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality at 9 a.m. was recorded at 369.

--IANS

sd/ksk

