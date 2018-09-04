Colombian Osorio named Paraguay coach

Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio has been named head coach of Paraguay, just weeks after stepping down as Mexico's boss.
The 57-year-old signed a deal until the 2022 World Cup, should the South American team qualify, the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio ... will take charge of the national team that will begin a path towards qualifying for Qatar 2022," the APF said.
Osorio, who had also been linked to the Colombia and United States coaching jobs, parted ways with Mexico in July after their round of 16 exit at the World Cup in Russia.
He led Mexico to 33 wins, 10 losses and nine draws during almost three years in the role.
