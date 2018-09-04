Suarez beats Sharapova at US Open

Spain's defeated Russian star 6-4, 6-3 to earn her place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Suarez, who turned 30 on Monday, is playing her eleventh and made it to the quarter-finals for the second time after her first quarter-final in 2013, reports news agency.

Suarez's win over Sharapova, who won the 2006 US Open, broke the Russian player's winning streak of 22-0 on the centre court of the in Flushing Meadows, and was the second loss to the Spaniard in six games on the circuit (4-2).

Suarez's next opponent will be the fourteenth favourite American Madison Keys, who easily beat Slovakia's 6-1, 6-3, to reach the quarter-finals of the for the second consecutive year.

