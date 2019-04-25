Company official held for Rs 6 cr fraud in Gurugram

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Police on Thursday arrested the (finance) of a company for allegedly committing Rs 6 crore fraud, an said.

The accused has been identified as Lakhan Singh, GM (finance) of PLN9 Security Service Pvt Ltd, located near Iffco Chowk on MG road. Besides, GM (finance) and were also involved in the fraud, the said.

"The financial irregularities by Singh come to the attention of company in 2016 when she wanted detailed financial report. Lakhan made some excuse and delayed the process," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Police.

"When she asked Chaudhary to submit reports, he refused. Then the company decided to get audit of financial transaction conducted by CA Agrawal," Bokan said.

Singh had bought immovable properties in and from the ill-gotten money, it was alleged.

"We conducted several raids at his Dwarka house but could not catch him. On Wednesday, the sleuths nabbed him from Sohna Chowk in Gurugram. He was presented before the Gurugram Civil Court, which remanded him to 4-day police custody," Bokan said.

Investigation to arrest two other accused was on, the said.

