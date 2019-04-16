Congress approaches EC with plethora of complaints

-
The Congress on Tuesday filed several complaints with the Election Commission (EC) with regard to "surrogate advertising" with Prime Minister Narendra Modis picture, a "suspicious black box" transported in Modi's helicopter and "hateful speeches" made by top BJP leaders
The party sought directions to authorities to initiate probe into a "suspicious black box removed" from Modi's helicopter and "shipped off in a private car", not part of his convoy, after he landed in Chitradurga on April 9 for campaigning.
It also sought investigation in another incident on April 3 in Arunachal Pradesh, where "cash worth crores was seized from Modi's convoy" shortly before his rally.
In another representation, the Congress called for intervention by the EC against Modi's "continued and brazen" violation of model code of conduct and "hateful and divisive" comments made by him and BJP chief Amit Shah. The party said no one was above law and the "matter should be taken with utmost seriousness".
The party also alleged that "unnecessary hindrances were being created" by the ruling AIADMK MP from Karur in the Congress candidate's campaign and said directions should be given to election officials to stop this.
The party alleged Indian Railways issued tickets in Barabanki with details of rural housing scheme and a picture of Prime Minister. It asked the EC to issue "urgent and necessary directions" to the Railway Board to remove all surrogate advertising.
The Railways on Tuesday suspended four officials for the incident.
