Odisha's development stalled by BJD: Modi

on Tuesday attacked the Biju (BJD) saying that the development of has been stalled by the for the prevailing percentage commission (PC) culture.

He alleged that the BJD government is being run by a coterie which is only concerned about the development of a few.

"You placed faith in one person for 20 years. What did you get? The government has failed to develop the state," said Modi addressing an election rally in Bhubaneswar.

Accusing the of moving at a slow pace, Modi urged the people to give five years to BJP to accelerate the pace of development.

"Allow BJP once to govern the state for five years, I will show what is development," he added.

"After witnessing the enthusiasm among the people of Odisha, I can understand that they have made up their mind for a BJP government and a double engine of growth," said the

Informing that the Centre has never neglected Odisha, he said it has provided Rs 3 lakh crore in the past 5 years for infrastructure development in the state.

He informed that 50 lakh farmers would be benefited in under PM Kisan Yojana while 8.5 lakh farmers have already benefited.

"I am shocked that the and the Ministers can't do one thing of sending the complete list of farmers," said the

Modi also remembered from district, Manguli Jena, who was killed a couple of days back.

"I assure the family of Jena and the BJP workers that culprits will be punished after the party comes to power in the state. Modi always stands with the people of There is no need to fear the goons. We are committed to eliminating goondaraj from Odisha," said Modi.

He said the BJD is misleading people by spreading lies out of fear that the saffron party will stop schemes and programmes if it comes to power in Odisha.

"The BJD is patronising chit fund scamsters, commission seekers, bullies and poor administrators. Such a party has no right to govern Odisha," the Prime Minister tweeted later.

Earlier, Modi held a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. He also held a public meeting at Sambalpur.

Elections will be held for Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituencies in the third phase on April 23. As many as 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in the state will go to the polls in four phases.

