Poll code breach: Case lodged against Sidhu in Bihar

A case was lodged against cricketer-turned-politician and on Tuesday for violating the Model Code of Conduct in Bihar's district, police said.

According to district police officials, an FIR was lodged against at in based on the statement of a

The case was lodged in connection with Sidhu's allgedly objectionable appeal to Muslims to vote against the and in the polls, while campaigning in Barsoi in parliamentary constituency.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders had said they would make a complaint to the against

(DDC) Amit Kumar Pandey, who is the district's for Model Code of Conduct, took cognizance of Sidhu's statement and asked the local administration to submit a CD of his speech at an election rally.

Pandey said if it was established that Sidhu made the appeal for vote on the basis of religion, the would take appropriate action against him.

While canvassing support for veteran and former Union Tariq Anwar, Sidhu urged Muslims to vote en bloc and defeat Modi.

Katihar is part of backward Seemanchal region having sizeable Muslim population, and their support or opposition could decide the outcome of polls.

Sidhu reportedly said: "Do not consider yourself as being in minority. You constitute the majority here. You are about 64 per cent. Do not fall into the trap laid by people like (Asaduddin) ( of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen). They have been propped up by the BJP.

"Recognise your strength and vote en block to defeat "

Katigar will go to polls on April 18 in the second phase of elections.

--IANS

ik/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)