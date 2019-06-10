Congress councillor attempts suicide at Ghaziabad municipal office

A municipal of the in Ghaziabad poured kerosene over herself in a bid to commit suicide in protest against alleged stepmotherly treatment by the BJP-ruled municipal corporation at its office on Monday.

But police personnel present there intervened and snatched the kerosene can from

The incident occurred at 11:00 a.m. at the municipal office here.

Local said, Devi who is a from ward-6, was protesting against "stepmotherly treatment" towards the party's municipal councillors and especially her.

The city Congress unit along with its councillors protested at the main gate of the municipal office and forcibly locked the main gate for over two hours disrupting work.

They also staged a 'dharna' and shouted slogans against the and the

The Congress councillors alleged that over the last six months, Devi has been urging and to get the stormwater drain in her ward cleaned before the monsoon as it is choked with silt and filth.

But they said the officers and did not pay heed to her demand. She had threatened that if her demand is not met she would commit suicide at the gate of the municipal office.

--IANS

sps/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)