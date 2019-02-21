SDMC councillor offers to 'donate' kidney to raise funds for street lights in Aya Nagar

In a bizarre protest, a in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation Wednesday wrote a letter to the area's mayor, offering to "donate one of his kidneys" to raise funds for installation of streets lights in the ward here.

alleged that women and girls were facing difficulties due to dark stretches on the streets in the area.

"We are getting complaints from people about cases of eve-teasing and many are afraid to approach police. Besides, the condition of roads and drains are very bad. So, today, I have written to the south Delhi to draw attention to the condition of my ward," he said.

ward is located in south Delhi and is along the border with Gurgaon.

Pal said he had no choice but to resort to this "form of bizarre protest" as no one was listening.

In his letter, he claimed, "... all ongoing development projects have been directed to be stalled and stopped by the SDMC commissioner".

"There are many ongoing projects, and removal of dark spots through installation of street lights is one of them. Since, this project has got stalled, I have written to the mayor, offering to donate one of my kidneys to raise funds for installation of street lights in Aya Nagar ward," he said.

In the letter, Pal said, "Please take appropriate steps for arranging funds or please inform me about a person who is seeking a kidney".

