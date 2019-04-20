Congress for 'vote bhakti', BJP for 'desh bhakti': Modi

The (BJP) stood for 'desh bhakti', while the stood for 'vote bhakti' because of which the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government refused to retaliate after Pakistani terrorists attacked in November 2008, said while addressing an election rally in the state on Saturday.

Speaking in an aggressive manner, Modi reminded the people that the leaders also insulted the martyrs of the 2008 Batla House encounter in because of their 'vote bhakti'.

"The country is divided by 'vote bhakti' and 'desh bhakti'. It was 'vote bhakti' that prevented the from acting tough on Pakistan," Modi said at the rally in Farbisganj in Araria parliamentary constituency, where the party's candidate is Pradeep Kumar Singh.

The said it was due to 'vote bhakti' that the then Congress government did not give permission to act against after the 26/11 terror attacks in

"It was known to all that the terrorists had come from Pakistan, which was behind the terror attack in The had sought permission to retaliate, but the Congress-led government refused to do anything," he said.

Modi further said that the BJP believed in 'desh bhakti' due to which the armed forces could successfully conduct surgical strikes after the Uri terror attack and air strike after the Pulwama terror strike.

Modi also attacked the Congress by raking up the Balakot air strike. "How can the opposition question the success of the Balakot air strike? Their approach is guided by 'vote bhakti'," he said.

"They (opposition) have stopped asking for a body count or questioning the air strike because of your (people's) response in the first two phases of elections. They have already lost ground. They are afraid whether their remaining leaders will be there in the parliament," Modi said.

Playing the nationalism card, Modi said those who felt discomfort chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and sided with those saying 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' can do nothing for the country's progress.

He also warned the people against lies being spread in that 10 per cent quota for the economically backward among the general category will end reservations altogether.

The opposition's of appeasement may snatch away the rights of the Dalits, tribals and OBCs, the said.

--IANS

ik/arm/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)