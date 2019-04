Tensions rising after newly-wed's abduction in Sikar

The district administration on Saturday suspended in district in in the wake of rising tensions after the abduction of a newly-wed girl.

Superintendent of Police Amandeep Singh Kapoor said that the were suspended on Saturday morning for 12 hours (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) to maintain law and order.

He added: "Attempts are being made to trace the abducted bride. Her picture has been sent to 17 police stations in Ghaziabad where the bride is suspected to be kept. We are also raiding other places in "

The Rajput community is angry as there has been no trace of the missing bride even after three days of the abduction on Wednesday.

People have been protesting in front of the District Collector's residence since Thursday.

on Saturday appealed to the community to maintain peace and avoid any untoward act.

"The DGP ( of Police) has assured me that the bride would be traced soon. He has got some significant clues. Let's maintain law and order in the state and let the police be allowed to do their job," he said.

On Wednesday, Hansa Kunar, while going to her husband's house after her marriage, was abducted by armed men near Mordunga village in district.

