Afghan Information Ministry under attack in Kabul

An explosion and gunfire was heard in the Afghan capital on Saturday as the Ministry of Information headquarter came under attack by gunmen, officials said.
The explosion happened at around 11.30 a.m. (local time), Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi was cited as saying by the BBC.
An eyewitness told TOLO News that attackers entered the Ministry building and were currently engaged in a gunfight with security forces in the first floor of the building. Others said firing was still being heard from the area.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
The blast took place in a busy area near one of the city's most popular hotels, as well as the presidential palace, report say.
It comes a day after talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan government representatives collapsed.
