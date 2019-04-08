JUST IN
Modi to address rally in Coimbatore on Tuesday

IANS  |  Chennai 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address an election rally in Coimbatore on Tuesday in support of BJP candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan, who is contesting from the constituency, the party's Tamil Nadu unit said on Monday.

According to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the rally will be held the city's Codissia ground at 4 p.m. Besides BJP leaders, leaders of its allies will also be present.

