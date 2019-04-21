It's shameful: Bollywood condemns Sri Lanka mayhem

After a string of serial blasts rocked on Sunday killing 185 people, celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anand condemned the bloodbath as an act of cowardice.

Here what they tweeted:

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is from Sri Lanka, wrote: "Extremely sad. It's unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop!"

Shekhar Kapur: It was a well coordinated attack at .. Terrorism remains our number one global enemy. No one, nowhere is safe.

Arjun Kapoor: Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in on such an auspicious day.

Huma Qureshi: What a sad day! To attack families and children going to church on Sunday. This is terrible. what is happening to our world.

Madhur Bhandarkar: It's a extremely shameful act of terrorism to attack innocent civilians. My heartfelt condolences to the ones who lost their lives and praying for the safety of everyone affected in

Anand Oberoi: Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic and terrible attacks in Sri Lanka. An act of cowardice on a day of prayer, shame on these terrorists.

Adnan Sami: I'm horrified and extremely saddened by the disgusting and barbaric terror attack in Colombo... For the love of God, please stop this!

Kunal Kohli: Heart goes out to the people of Sri Lanka. Another cowardly terrorist attack.

Boman Irani: Shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news coming in from Sri Lanka. Had stayed at the hotels and it's heartbreaking to even imagine the situation.

Soha Ali Khan: Cannot wrap my head around the fact that people plan and execute the mass murder of innocent men women and children. It is a sad Easter Day and my heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones.

Siddharth: What a tragic The devil knows no mercy. To attack families and children when they are most vulnerable... This is beyond comprehension.

Daisy Shah: Thoughts and prayers with the people of Sri Lanka. Terrifying to see where the world is headed! When will these brutal acts of inhumanity stop.

