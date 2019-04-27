Mohalla clinics no substitute for Ayushman Bharat: Harsh Vardhan

and BJP candidate from Chandani Chowk Lok Sabha seat in on Saturday said Mohalla clinics, part of the of the Kejriwal government in Delhi, are no susbitute for the Centre's ambitious Ayushman Bharat programme, which the government has not implemented.

Hitting the road for his public interaction 'Jansampark' rallies in the areas such as Pitampura, Trinagar, Rampura and Shastri Nagar, said, "Kejriwal has been propagating city government's which have been decaying due to lack of medicines, medical officers and proper management."

"In many cases, stray animals make a mess of Mohalla clinics," said Harsh Vardhan, adding are no substitute for Ayushman Yojana which is aimed at health needs of the poor and needy.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said, is the world's largest for the poor which has been rated high by the users as well as medical fraternity.

He said merely adding hospitals -- as the national convenor has done -- will not help. "The condition of government hospitals is pathetic as large numbers of patients are being denied quality health services," he said, adding there has been no plan to overcome the growing number of patients in the hospitals.

He charged Kejriwal with working in an authoritarian manner, saying he wanted to disturb the working relationship between the and the state as defined in the Constitution.

Referring the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the said: " and are no match for the BJP, which is being supported by crores of people from all sections of the society."

"The and are too weak to stop BJP's victory in Delhi and elsewhere. The led by Kejriwal is known for its theatrics and dharnas whereas has lost its credibility since it is wedded to dynastic rule," he said.

The BJP had won all the seven Lok Sabha seats from Delhi in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The elections for all the seven seats in Delhi are due May 12 in the sixth phase.

