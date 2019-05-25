Congress top decision-making body meets to discuss LS rout

The Working Committee (CWC) met on Saturday to discuss the reasons for the party's abysmal performance across the country in the 2019

Foremost on the table is the challenge to keep the flock together in states like and Madhya Pradesh, where efforts were on to destabilise the government.

The party is also likely to discuss upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, and Maharashtra, a source said.

Out of the 23 members, only four won in the just concluded elections -- Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and

The 12 other members, who lost the polls, include heavyweights like Mallikarjun Kharge, former Uttarakhand Minister Harish Rawat, former Delhi Minister Sheila Dikshit, former Lok Sabha Meira Kumar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Raghuveer Singh Meena, Jitin Prasada, Deepender Hooda, Sushmita Dev, and

Seven members did not participate in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

The party has also called the Chief Ministers of five Congress-ruled states and Union Territories to the CWC.

Heads have already started rolling after the party managed to win only 52 seats in the lower house, only eight more than 2014. in-charge resigned from the post on Friday, along with campaign committee chief H.K. Patil, Odisha and Amethi District

In Uttar Pradesh, the party failed to even retain the Gandhi bation of Amethi, where lost to and BJP candidate by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

In Karnataka, the party won only one seat with losing by a huge margin.

According to sources, a few other senior leaders and party in-charges from states where the party drew a blank, are expected to offer to step down. The final call will be taken at the CWC, the party's highest decision-making body.

Congress won only 3 seats in three states -- Madhya Pradesh, and -- where it formed governments in December 2018.

"The chief ministers and party incharges from these three states will answer for the debacle and issues that needs to be prioritised in their respective states," the source added.

