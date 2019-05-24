CWC to meet tomorrow after humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha polls

After facing a humiliating defeat in the parliamentary elections, Working Committee (CWC) is expected to meet on Saturday in Delhi, sources said.

in this election suffered a defeat in the hand of BJP. The grand old party could only manage to get 49 seats while leading on other three seats. Whereas the BJP repeated its 2014 landslide victory with winning more than 300 seats so far.

Even Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and former CM Digvijay Singh could not save themselves from the saffron' wave.

Earlier in the day, Rahul held a press conference and congratulated for BJP's bumper win in the

Boosting the morale of the party candidates and workers, he said, "Our candidates fought with all their heart. I say to the people of party and those who believe in our ideology that you do not need to be scared."

Gandhi congratulated Modi but refused to comment on the mandate his party got.

"Frankly, today is the not the day to discuss what I think went wrong because people of have clearly decided that is going to be their and as an Indian, I respect that," he said.

He also conceded defeat in Amethi parliamentary constituency - a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family and congratulated his BJP opponent Smriti Irani, whom he defeated with a landslide margin in 2014

"She has won and I congratulate her," he said. Gandhi has been an from the parliamentary constituency since 2004.

He, however, won from Wayanad with a landmark 4 lakh margin.

After the Congress' drubbing in elections, there were reports that Gandhi offered to resign as However, Congress termed these reports as "incorrect".

When asked on fixing responsibility for the electoral loss, Gandhi said, "This is between my party and I. Between me and the Congress

