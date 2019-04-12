Lok Sabha elections: Ghaziabad records 55.9% voting

-
ALSO READ
Low voting in J&K civic polls
Photo voter slip shall no longer be used as standalone ID document during polls: EC
Only 1.8 pc of electorate cast votes in first 4 hours of polling in Kashmir
11.40 pc polling till 9 am in eight LS seats of western UP
California voter registration for midterm polls hit record high
-
Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency, which went to polls in the first phase on Thursday, recorded 55.9 per cent voter turnout -- less than the number of voters casting their votes in 2014 elections, suggested a data.
In all, 12 candidates were in the fray, including three main contestants -- General V.K. Singh (retd.) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Suresh Bansal from SP-BSP-RLD combine and Dolly Sharma of the Indian National Congress.
Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises Sahibabad, Loni, Ghaziabad City, Modi Nagar, Murad Nagar and Dhaulana Assembly segments.
Loni recorded 58.2 per cent voting, Sahibabad 50.5 per cent, Ghaziabad City 53 per cent, Murad Nagar 59.3 per cent, Modi Nagar 64.5 per cent and Dhaulana saw 62.8 per cent voter turnout, according to the data provided by the District Control Room.
--IANS
sps/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU