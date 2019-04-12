JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Jammu turnout 72%, Baramulla 35; student killed in firing

Bank credit up 13.24% , deposits up 10% in FY19: RBI

Business Standard

Lok Sabha elections: Ghaziabad records 55.9% voting

IANS  |  Ghaziabad 

Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency, which went to polls in the first phase on Thursday, recorded 55.9 per cent voter turnout -- less than the number of voters casting their votes in 2014 elections, suggested a data.

In all, 12 candidates were in the fray, including three main contestants -- General V.K. Singh (retd.) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Suresh Bansal from SP-BSP-RLD combine and Dolly Sharma of the Indian National Congress.

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises Sahibabad, Loni, Ghaziabad City, Modi Nagar, Murad Nagar and Dhaulana Assembly segments.

Loni recorded 58.2 per cent voting, Sahibabad 50.5 per cent, Ghaziabad City 53 per cent, Murad Nagar 59.3 per cent, Modi Nagar 64.5 per cent and Dhaulana saw 62.8 per cent voter turnout, according to the data provided by the District Control Room.

--IANS

sps/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 00:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU